Chicago-based instrumental rockers Pelican are now streaming their new EP, Ataraxia/Taraxis, online in full. You can stream it below, via The AV Club.

Ataraxia/Taraxis is due out next Tuesday, April 10 via Southern Lord.

Pelican will be embarking on a two-week runs of European dates in support of the EP. Full dates for the tour can be found here.

Stay tuned for a brand new interview with Pelican guitarist Trevor de Brauw next week on GuitarWorld.com.