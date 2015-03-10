People's Blues of Richmond Premiere New Song, "Gone Gone Gone"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of “Gone Gone Gone,” a new song by People's Blues of Richmond.

It's the A-side of the band's new single (backed with "Outta My Mind"), which was released today.

The single was produced and engineered by Mark Neill, the man behind the Black Keys' Brothers, at Soil of the South Studios in Georgia.

“The reason we pursued Mark—we already had a pretty firm grasp on our frenetic live sound, but making a song sound beautiful in the studio is a whole other animal,” says singer-guitarist Tim Beavers.

“Mark's sound doesn't come from a million digital studio tricks on his computer, but from a diligent setup, an intimate understanding of sound and a belief in himself, his gear and in the bands he’s recording. Working with him, we learned how to push ourselves harder than ever before.”

People’s Blues of Richmond co-founders Beavers and Matt Volkes (bass, backing vocals) began playing music together in college as a way to grieve the loss of a mutual friend. Those bleak, drug-fueled days pushed the two into a maelstrom of songwriting and camaraderie that led to their 2011 debut LP, Hard-On Blues.

“The whole concept behind People’s Blues of Richmond," Beavers says, "is that we all struggle, we all experience pain. Life is full of highs and lows, and we all work hard to survive. So we do the only thing we know how—we get out on the road, and we keep moving forward. We become a part of something bigger than ourselves.”

For more about People's Blues of Richmond, follow them on Facebook and visit peoplesblues.com.