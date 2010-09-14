A Perfect Circle Is Back From Hiatus

A Perfect Circle, the band led by Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer) and Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), have returned from its hiatus and will embark on a five-city tour this fall. Dates and ticket on-sale information will be announced shortly.

Shows in Phoenix (Marquee Theatre), Los Angeles (Avalon), Seattle (Showbox at The Market) and San Francisco (The Fillmore) will be three-night stops with each night featuring one of A Perfect Circle’s three albums in its entirety (Mer de Noms, Thirteenth Step and eMOTIVe). Las Vegas (The Pearl) will be a two-night outing (Mer de Noms and Thirteenth Step).

The band will also perform on late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live on October 27th.