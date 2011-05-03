Peter Frampton Announces 35th Anniversary Tour of 'Frampton Comes Alive!'

Starting in August, Peter Frampton will tour in celebration of his multi-platinum-selling 1976 live album, Frampton Comes Alive! The tour -- which is growing day by day -- includes several dates in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom. To keep up with the latest tour stops, which include Nashville and Livermore, California, check out PeterFrampton.com.

The three-hour show will feature a performance of the complete album, along with highlights from Frampton’s catalog. To commemorate the anniversary of the album, Universal Music Enterprises will be making a limited-edition offer through PeterFrampton.com. The offer will feature an autographed scrapbook containing rare photos and personal reflections from Frampton. The scrapbook will be accompanied by the Frampton Comes Alive! Deluxe Edition, the Frampton Comes Alive! II Special Edition and other memorabilia.

North American shows include:

Aug. 9: Wente Vineyards, Livermore, CA

Aug. 11: Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre, Portland, OR

Aug. 14: Coeur D'Alene Tribal Casino, Worley, ID

Sept. 24: River Rock Casino, Richmond, BC

Oct. 22: Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

European shows include:

Nov. 5:Lisbon, Portugal, Atlantico Pavillion

Nov. 6:Madrid, Spain, La Riviera

Nov. 8:Barcelona, Spain, Allianca de Poble Nou

Nov. 11: Manchester, UK, Bridgewater Hall

Nov. 12: Cambridge, UK, Corn Exchange

Nov. 13: London, UK, Hammersmith Apollo

Nov. 15: Birmingham, UK, Symphony Hall

Nov. 16: Glasgow, UK, Royal Concert Hall

Nov. 18: Antwerp, Belgium, Queen Elisabeth Hall

Nov. 19: Amsterdam, Holland, Heineken Music Hall

Nov. 21: Berlin, Germany, Tempodrom

Nov. 22: Mainz, Germany, Phonixhalle

Nov. 23: Paris, France, Bataclan