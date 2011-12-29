Peter Frampton Sues A&M Records for Unpaid Digital Royalties

Billboard reports that Peter Frampton recently sued his label, A&M Records, for “breach of contract and unfair competition” in the belief that his digital sales profits have not been fairly distributed.

Frampton, who is seeking damages and has hired music attorney Richard Busch, says he should receive a higher royalty rate for digital downloads than for physical copies sold. Busch recently handled a similar royalties suit for Eminem that helped set a precedent for online music sales. In fact, Billboard reports, Frampton says his disputed record contract is reportedly “virtually identical” to Eminem’s.

Other recent rock and roll legal battles include suits by Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and Tom Petty, all of whom are attempting to revert control of their intellectual property.