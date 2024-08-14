“Used in the studio to record In the Skies and Little Dreamer”: The Fender Duo-Sonic that helped launch Peter Green’s late-’70s comeback is going up for auction

The late Fleetwood Mac legend returned after nearly a decade away from the limelight to record In the Skies – and he did so with the help of this Duo-Sonic

Peter Green studio used 1965 Fender Duo-Sonic | September 2024 Gear Demo | Guitar Auctions at GH - YouTube Peter Green studio used 1965 Fender Duo-Sonic | September 2024 Gear Demo | Guitar Auctions at GH - YouTube
Guitar Auctions at Gardiner Houlgate has announced its latest raft of high-profile electric guitar and acoustic guitar auctions, which will be headlined by a 1965 Fender Duo-Sonic that once belonged to Peter Green.

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.