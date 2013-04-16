Phil Anselmo Announces Release Date for New Solo Album, Reveals Cover Art

Philip Anselmo, legendary frontman of Pantera and Down, will release his first solo album, Walk Through Exits Only, July 16 via his own Housecore Records (MRI/Megaforce).

Walk Through Exits Only will be available digitally, on CD and on vinyl.

Walk Through Exits Only was produced by Anselmo and Michael Thompson and recorded over the past couple of years at Anselmo's New Orleans studio, Nodferatu's Lair, with his band, the Illegals (guitarist Marzi Montazeri and drummer Jose Manuel "Blue" Gonzales). The album features eight songs, including "Battalion of Zero," "Usurper's Bastard Rant" and the title track.

"It wasn't about doing a paint-by-numbers thrash or heavy-metal record," Anselmo said. "It's an angry album that only I could do. I don't see anybody else out there screaming about the same shit I'm screaming about. On this album, there isn't any wordplay, there isn't any hidden message, it's all right there in front of you."

Anselmo and the Illegals will support the new album with a North American tour this summer. Anselmo, who is up for Best Vocalist at this year's Revolver Golden Gods awards, will make a special appearance at that event.