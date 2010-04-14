Phish Announce 3D Concert Film

Action 3D Productions, in association with AEG Network Live and Cinedigm, announced today the initial list of cities that will debut Phish 3D on Friday, April 30th. The fully immersive music and visual experience, featuring state-of-the-art 3D technology, will screen for one week only in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, Philadelphia and dozens more cities nationwide (see list below). Tickets for the movie will go on sale beginning Wednesday, April 14th. A full list of screening markets, as well as specific theater ticketing information for the April 30th opening of Phish 3D, will be made available at phish3dmovie.com.

Phish 3D is also being shown at special April 20th preview screenings in nine select U.S. cities. Tickets to the preview screenings sold out in less than an hour in Boston, Burlington, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Raleigh/Durham, and Washington D.C, necessitating a move to larger theaters. To fulfill fan demand, Phish 3Dwill return to all nine markets for the official debut screenings on April 30th.

View the movie preview here:

PHISH 3D - IN THEATERS APRIL 30TH from Phish on Vimeo.

Shot in October 2009 at the band's now-legendary Festival 8, Phish 3D gives viewers the sense that they are not only at the event, but onstage with the group that Entertainment Weekly has called "the biggest cult band in America." During Festival 8, more than 40,000 devoted fans watched as Phish combined two of their most beloved traditions - the multi-day festival and the Halloween album "costume." The band's highly anticipated "musical costumes" are concerts involving the performance of an entire album by another artist - in this case, Phish covered the Rolling Stones' album Exile on Main St. Phish 3D also features fan favorites, never-before-seen cover songs, intimate footage of the band backstage and in rehearsals, songs from the band's first ever full-length acoustic set, and performances taken from six additional sets of music.

Phish will kick off an extensive summer tour on June 11th at Toyota Park in Chicago, IL. For full details, visit phish.com.

Phish 3D will open in the following cities on April 30th:

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Bangor, ME

Baton Rouge, LA

Birmingham, AL

Boston, MA

Burlington, VT

Casper, WY

Charleston, WV

Charlotte, NC

Charlottesville, VA

Chattanooga, TN

Cheyenne, WY

Chicago, IL

Cincinnati, OH

Columbus, GA

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Dayton, OH

Denver, CO

Detroit, MI

Flint, MI

Harrisburg, PA

Hartford, CT

Houston, TX

Huntsville, AL

Johnstown, PA

Kansas City, MO

Knoxville, TN

La Crosse, WI

Las Vegas, NV

Little Rock, AR

Los Angeles

Louisville, KY

Mankato, MN

Miami, FL

Minneapolis, MN

Montgomery, AL

Nashville, TN

New Orleans, LA

New York, NY

Omaha, NE

Orlando, FL

Pensacola, FL

Philadelphia, PA

Phoenix, AZ

Pittsburgh, PA

Portland, ME

Providence, RI

Raleigh/Durham, NC

Richmond, VA

Roanoke, VA

Salt Lake City, UT

San Diego, CA

San Francisco, CA

Seattle, WA

Spokane, WA

Toledo, OH

Traverse City, MI

Washington, D.C.

Wheeling, WV

More cities will be added prior to April 30th. Fans are encouraged to check phish3dmovie.com for cities, ticketing and event news frequently, as limited seats are available.