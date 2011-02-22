Phish Announce Summer 2011 Tour

Phish will kick off its 2011 summer tour on Memorial Day weekend, playing three consecutive nights (May 27, 28 & 29) at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY. Ticket prices for each specific date on the tour will include a free MP3 download of the entire show (a fully mixed soundboard recording). Phish introduced the free downloads on its fall 2010 tour. They can be redeemed at www.LivePhish.com, where they'll be available shortly after the band steps off stage.

Additional summer announcements will be coming. Following the summer, the band has no touring plans for the remainder of the year. An online ticket request period for the first leg of the tour is currently underway at this location. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 11th. For full details, visit phish.com.

Fans purchasing tickets for the Darien Center, NY concert will receive a special bonus: free admission to Darien Lake Theme Park (http://www.ridedarienlake.com/) on June 8th, the day of the show. The theme park, which is adjacent to the Performing Arts Center, will be open exclusively to ticketholders on that date.

In celebration of Record Store Day, Phish will release Two Soundchecks, a 7-inch vinyl record that will be available exclusively at participating independently owned record stores beginning April 16th. Two Soundchecks marks the band's first-ever live vinyl record and their first release in conjunction with Record Store Day. The 7-inch, which will be a limited edition of 2,000 hand-numbered copies, features an instrumental jam from the soundcheck of Phish's third show of a sold out three-night stand at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA, in 2010 and an especially exotic soundcheck from Hartford, CT in 2009.

