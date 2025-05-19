There’s no need to wait for Memorial Day because Musician’s Friend is already offering over $1,000 off a Taylor acoustic, $450 off a Gibson Les Paul and up to 50% off elsewhere

Despite the fact that Memorial Day is exactly a week away, Musician’s Friend has seen fit to launch a massive Memorial Day sale today, offering guitarists huge discounts of up to 50% off guitar gear . You might have been saving yourself for the full Memorial Day guitar sales but there are some very tempting offers here that could tempt you to go early.

There’s a huge array of guitars and guitar pedals available in the sale and if up to 50% off gear isn’t enough to whet your appetite, there’s a separate Memorial Day coupon running with 10% off qualifying orders of $49-98.99, and an even bigger 15% off qualifying orders of $99+.

Musician’s Friend: Up to 50% off

With some of the biggest discounts for guitarists we’ve seen so far for Memorial Day, the Musician’s Friend sale is one of the best places to pick up an absolute bargain. Launching a week early it’s also one of the first to get going, making it a great opportunity to grab yourself some big discounts ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

We’ve had a look through the sale to see what’s on offer, and our eyes were immediately turned by this Taylor 912ce with over $1,000 knocked off the price . It’s very much a premium guitar with a premium price tag, but for that, you get an incredibly comfortable playing experience thanks to the forearm rest.

The combination of Lutz Spruce and Rosewood makes for a classic tonewood combo that delivers beautifully blooming notes and chords, while Gotoh tuners ensure your tuning is rock solid.

Next to turn our heads was this Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V with a massive $450 reduction . It’s one of the biggest discounts on an electric guitar available in the sale, and it blends classic LP looks with some more modern appointments.

A compound radius fretboard provides a flatter profile the further up the neck you move while the weight-relieved body makes it much more comfortable to play standing up. Two Gibson Tradbuckers deliver a classic PAF tone, making this guitar a great way to get a proper LP for less.