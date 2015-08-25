Phish's Trey Anastasio Announces New Solo Album, 'Paper Wheels,' and U.S. Tour

Phish guitarist and singer Trey Anastasio has announced a new solo album, Paper Wheels.

The album, his first solo studio offering in three years, will be released October 30. Recorded last year with co-producer Bryce Goggin, this is Anastasio’s 10th solo album so far. You can check out the complete Paper Wheels track listing below.

Also, Anastasio will be touring in support of the new release. He'll kick things off with a two-night stand in Brooklyn before heading to the western part of the U.S. Check out all his current tour dates below.

Paper Wheels Track List:

01. Sometime After Sunset

02. The Song

03. Never

04. In Rounds

05. Flying Machines

06. Invisible Knife

07. Lever Boy

08. Bounce

09. Liquid Time

10. Paper Wheels

11. Speak to Me

12. Cartwheels

2015 Trey Anastasio Tour Dates:

10/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/01 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/06 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/09 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

11/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/13 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/14 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium