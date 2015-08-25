Phish's Trey Anastasio Announces New Solo Album, 'Paper Wheels,' and U.S. Tour

Phish guitarist and singer Trey Anastasio has announced a new solo album, Paper Wheels.
The album, his first solo studio offering in three years, will be released October 30. Recorded last year with co-producer Bryce Goggin, this is Anastasio’s 10th solo album so far. You can check out the complete Paper Wheels track listing below.
Also, Anastasio will be touring in support of the new release. He'll kick things off with a two-night stand in Brooklyn before heading to the western part of the U.S. Check out all his current tour dates below.
Paper Wheels Track List:
- 01. Sometime After Sunset
- 02. The Song
- 03. Never
- 04. In Rounds
- 05. Flying Machines
- 06. Invisible Knife
- 07. Lever Boy
- 08. Bounce
- 09. Liquid Time
- 10. Paper Wheels
- 11. Speak to Me
- 12. Cartwheels
2015 Trey Anastasio Tour Dates:
10/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
11/01 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/06 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/09 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
11/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/13 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
11/14 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium