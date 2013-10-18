Photo Gallery: Brian May Performs with 'We Will Rock You' Cast on US Opening Night

On October 15, Queen's touring rock musical, We Will Rock You, kicked off its US tour at Baltimore's France-Merrick Performing Arts Center.

Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor were in attendance for opening night — and May even joined the cast on guitar for the show's finale, "We Are the Champions."

Below, you can check out Guitar World's exclusive photo gallery from that night, featuring May, Taylor, writer/director Ben Elton, members of the cast and more.

The "rock theatrical," which is built around 24 Queen songs, boasts the scale and spectacle that marked the band’s live performances. The show was created by Elton, a British comedian and writer (Mr. Bean, The Young Ones), and boasts a score including "Another One Bites the Dust," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "We Will Rock You."

May and Taylor are musical supervisors to the show, taking an active role in casting the singers/actors and musicians for every production worldwide.

For more about We Will Rock You, including all the tour dates and news, visit the tour's official website and Facebook page.

Photo: Maia Stern