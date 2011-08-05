Photo Gallery: Fountains Of Wayne at Bowery Ballroom, NYC, August 3

On August 3, New York power pop kings Fountains of Wayne played New York City's Bowery Ballroom in support of their new album, Sky Full Of Holes (Yep Roc).

Among campy hits like "Stacy's Mom" and "Radiation Vibe" were a bunch of cuts off their new album and odes to the working stiffs and broken-hearted from their previous four albums.

Guitar World blogger Anna Blumenthal was on hand to document the show.

Photos by Anna Blumenthal