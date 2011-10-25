Photo Gallery: 'Iowa'-Era Slipknot

In honor of the upcoming release of the 10th anniversary reissue of Iowa, Slipknot’s Shawn "Clown" Crahan sent over a ton of photos circa the Iowa era. You can check out the full gallery over at Revolver's website, and the first 20 images in the gallery below.
You can pre-order the 10th Anniversary edition of Iowa right now at iTunes.
Revolver also just put out their Slipknot special collector’s issue, which you can pick up at our online store here.
Image 1 of 20
Image 2 of 20
Image 3 of 20
Image 4 of 20
Image 5 of 20
Image 6 of 20
Image 7 of 20
Image 8 of 20
Image 9 of 20
Image 10 of 20
Image 11 of 20
Image 12 of 20
Image 13 of 20
Image 14 of 20
Image 15 of 20
Image 16 of 20
Image 17 of 20
Image 18 of 20
Image 19 of 20
Image 20 of 20