Photo Gallery: 'Iowa'-Era Slipknot

In honor of the upcoming release of the 10th anniversary reissue of Iowa, Slipknot’s Shawn "Clown" Crahan sent over a ton of photos circa the Iowa era. You can check out the full gallery over at Revolver's website, and the first 20 images in the gallery below.

You can pre-order the 10th Anniversary edition of Iowa right now at iTunes.

Revolver also just put out their Slipknot special collector’s issue, which you can pick up at our online store here.