Photos: Baroness at Orion Music + More 2012

It's never fun going first, but Baroness took full advantage of their opening slot at this past weekend's Orion Music Festival + More, getting things started with a bang at perhaps the most anticipated music event of the year.

The Georgia-based band got under way just after 1 p.m. EST Saturday afternoon after a quick introduction from none other than Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich. Baroness then proceeded to treat fans to a selection of fan favorites as well as a few tracks from their highly anticipated double album, Yellow & Green, which is due out July 17 via Relapse Records.

