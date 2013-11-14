Pink Floyd Co-Founder Roger Waters Working on First Rock Album in More Than 20 Years

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters — who graces the cover the new issue of Guitar World — has announced that he's working on his first new rock record since 1992's Amused to Death.

"I finished a demo of it last night," Waters told Rolling Stone. "It's 55 minutes long. It's songs and theater as well. I don't want to give too much away, but it's couched as a radio play.

"It has characters who speak to each other, and it's a quest. It's about an old man and a young child trying to figure out why they are killing the children."

In the new issue of Guitar World, Waters discusses the massive The Wall Live tour, which just wrapped up in September. The trek, which visited 219 venues over three years, grossed more than $458 million.

"It's sort of a relief to not have to go out and do that every night, but they're such a great team," Waters said. "There were 180 of us together every day. That piece was very moving every night.

"I can't top that tour. First of all, you have to accept the fact that I'm not going to live forever. I'm 70 years old. You just have to accept that when you do something as enormous as that tour. The hardest thing in the world is thinking of something to do, so going and doing it is a reward in itself."

For two excerpts from our Waters cover story, visit:

• Roger Waters on Veterans, Patriotism and 9/11

• Roger Waters Explains the Imagery and Symbolism Behind The Wall Live, His Update of the Pink Floyd Classic

By the way, Waters' Amused to Death album features some stellar guitar work by Jeff Beck. One track from the album made our list of the 10 best Jeff Beck guest appearances, which you can read here.

To read more about the Roger Waters issue, which features interviews with the four guitarists behind The Wall Live) and more — including Black Oak Arkansas, the Winery Dogs, Marty Friedman, a guide to the most incredible concerts and roadshows in rock history, a holiday gift guide and John Petrucci's monthly column — check out the Holiday 2013 issue at the Guitar World Online Store.