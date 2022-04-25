PitchSlap is a tuning app that helps you intonate your guitar

There are plenty of capable tuning apps out there. Indeed, even Google has built one in to its search engine. However, new iOS app PitchSlap aims to offer players more than just tuning, incorporating an intonation tool and the ability to store and edit tunings for all of your instruments.

The most intriguing and unique feature of the app is the ability to use it to analyse your guitar’s intonation. It does this by recording a sequence of you playing all the notes on the fretboard and creating a graphical representation of your instrument’s intonation.

This is undoubtedly useful in itself but PitchSlap promises to go further, allowing you to simulate the effect of adjustments to your intonation. As such, you should be able to test different tweaks to your intonation and find the best compromise before you even start to adjust your actual instrument.

The app also offers players a choice of three tuning styles – with Classic, Accurate and Quick displays offering a variety of ways to interact with the tuning functionality, from a needle-style display, through to a ring tuner.

Finally, you can also use PitchSlap to manage a variety of tuning settings, assigning them to storage slots for specific instruments, which you can name and edit.

The iOS app is currently in Beta mode and looking for testers via Apple’s TestFlight portal. It’s free forever to testers, so if you want to try it out, head over to the official PitchSlap site.