Pixies Offering Free Download of Live Coachella EP

Right in the middle of this year's two Coachella weekends, seminal alt rockers Pixies have decided to give fans a special treat — a four-song EP taken from their memorable 2004 set at the California festival.

You can download your copy of the EP via the widget below.

Rumors of a new album from the iconic rockers continue to swirl, although those same rumors have been going strong ever since the band reunited back in 2004.

"It's definitely a stronger possibility than it was a few years ago," drummer David Lovering told Rolling Stone last summer. "It's going to be baby steps, though. We have the formula and we know we can do it. But if we put something out, it has to be good. Period. We don't want to break the legacy. It's much more of a free subject to talk about now though. We're gonna go slowly and see what will happen."