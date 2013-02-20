Podcast: Guitar Center Posts Exclusive Nikki Sixx Interview

Guitar Center has posted another exclusive At Guitar Center with Nic Harcourt podcast, this time featuring Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx.

Sixx and Harcourt discuss a little bit of everything, including the passion required to be successful in every facet of the music business and its many related spinoff pursuits.

You can hear the complete interview at this location.

At Guitar Center with Nic Harcourt is an ongoing podcast series created by Guitar Center that delivers unique music, and the stories behind it, as told to Harcourt. The series features exclusive performance videos and audio podcasts of these interviews.

For more information, head here.