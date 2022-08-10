The Pogues “saddened beyond words” following the death of bassist Darryl Hunt, aged 72

The bass player joined the band in 1986 ahead of their hit album If I Should Fall From Grace

Darryl Hunt onstage with The Pogues
Darryl Hunt, the English musician best known for his role as bassist in British/Irish folk rock giants The Pogues, has passed away aged 72. 

The band announced the news on Twitter, stating they were “saddened beyond words” by his death. In closing they quoted the lyrics ‘I know you want to hear me catch my breath, I love you till the end’, taken from their song Love You ‘till The End, which was written by Hall and appeared on their final album, Pogue Mahone.

The band’s frontman Shane MacGowan expressed his own sorrow at Hunt’s passing, writing: “He was a really nice guy and a great friend and a great bass player. We will all miss him. May he have a happy state of eternal bliss and bless his family and friends.”

Hunt was born in the town of Christchurch, Hampshire (now Dorset) in England in 1950 and played in pub rock band Plummet Airlines, before forming the punk-influenced powerpop group The Favourites in the late 70s. The band toured with The Only Ones, Squeeze and The Tom Robinson Band. 

He joined The Pogues in 1986, following the departure of original bassist Cait O’Riordan and soon after recorded the band’s biggest-selling album, If I Should Fall From Grace With God, including its hit Christmas single Fairytale Of New York

Hunt served with the band throughout the years that followed, until their second break-up in 2014. 

