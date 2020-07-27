Poly Effects’ Beebo puts Eurorack modular synth power in a pedal

Poly Effects has introduced the Beebo, a “multi-modulation” processor that offers Eurorack modular synth power in pedal form.

The Beebo is loaded with a slew of onboard effects, including auto swell, delay, algorithmic reverb, chorus, looping delay, mono and stereo EQ, mono and stereo compressor, pan, phaser, reverse, rotary, saturator, phaser, warmth and through-zero flanger.

There’s also a host of outside-the-box effects, including a granular texture synthesizer, 16-model macro oscillator and a meta modulator with seven blendable signal-combining algorithms.

Each effect has numerous parameters to choose from (the rotary alone has more than 30), and can be used alone or combined, controlling one module from another .

The pedal sports a pair of knobs at the top for changing parameters. In the center is an intuitive five-inch touchscreen for patch-building, and below are three footswitches that can change a value or connect parameters to a random source, an LFO or an envelope follower.

Modules that generate control signals can also be controlled, and users can build their own modules, send control signals out as MIDI CC to control other pedals and share presets via a rear-mounted USB flash drive.

In addition to the USB there’s also TRS MIDI in and out and TRS stereo ins and outs.

The Beebo is available for $399. For more information, head to Poly Effects.