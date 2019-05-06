Polyphia Premiere "Look But Don't Touch" Playthrough Video

A few weeks back, Polyphia were in New York City for a show at the Gramercy Theatre.

While the band was in town, their guitarists—Tim Henson and Scott LePage—kindly stopped by Guitar World HQ to give us an inside look at their new single, "Look But Don't Touch." You can check out their playthrough video of the song above.

The band recently wrapped up an American tour in support of their latest LP, 2018's New Levels, New Devils.

“I have to say, we killed it on this album,” Henson said to Guitar World about New Levels, New Devils in a recent interview. “If we had one overarching goal in making this record, it was to do whatever we like, and what we like happens to be the shit. When you go in with that kind of mindset, you’re bound to be fucking awesome.”

