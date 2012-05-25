Pop Evil Debut "Boss's Daughter" Music Video, Featuring Mick Mars and Playmate Jessica Hinton

Michigan-based rockers Pop Evil have just unveiled a new music video for their latest single, "Boss's Daughter," which features guest appearances from Motley Crue's Mick Mars and Playboy Playmate Jessican Hinton. Watch it below.

"This video is the best depiction of the energy we bring during our live performance," said frontman Leigh Kakaty of the band's new video. "Mick & Jessa were terrific to work with! Nathan and his crew made a killer all american rock & roll video."

"Boss's Daughter" is taken from the band's most recent effort, 2011's War of Angels.