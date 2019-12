Porcupine Tree's Steven Wilson Announces Solo US Shows Starting Tonight

Steven Wilson of Porcupine Tree and Blackfield kicks off a run of solo shows starting tonight in Orlando, Florida, in support of his new album, Grace For Drowning.

In addition to the tour dates, Wilson has booked three in-store appearances including a special rare acoustic performance in New York City this Friday.

IN-STORE APPERANCES

Nov 11: NYC, 12:30 p.m., J&R Music World, 23 Park Row; signing and special acoustic performance

Nov 12: Boston, 1 p.m., Newbury Comics, 1 North Marketplace, Faneuil Hall; signing

Nov 18: Chicago, 12:30 p.m., FYE, 26 E. Randolph St.; signing

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES