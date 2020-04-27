Post Malone and Travis Barker play raging 15-song Nirvana set in quarantine - and raise $3m for COVID-19 relief

We’ve seen a lot of unusual collaborations during the coronavirus quarantine, but Post Malone and Blink-182’s Travis Barker pairing up for a 15-song Nirvana set has got to be up there as one of the oddest.

With Post sporting a Les Paul electric guitar (no Mustang?) and a floral-pattern dress, and Barker on drums, the two – aided by second guitarist Nick Mack and bassist (and fellow floral-pattern dress aficionado) Brian Lee – blasted through a song list that spanned Nirvana’s three studio albums and leaned heavily on their 1991 breakthrough, Nevermind.

Filming the performance at the “Posty Estate,” which apparently has its own wet bar, Malone opened the show by stating, ““Thank you to the gentleman who wrote these beautiful songs. Let’s try to kick some ass.”

And kick ass they did, tearing into the In Utero track Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle.

Additional highlights of the set included blistering run-throughs of Breed, On A Plain and Heart-Shaped Box. Of course, Post and Co. also pulled out Stay Away, given that Malone has the title tattooed on his face.

@PostMalone and crew are killing it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rUI5JBMPY4April 24, 2020

The concert raised close to three-million dollars for the United Nations Foundation COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization and garnered praise from high places.

Courtney Love wrote on Instagram, "GOOSEBUMPS! FUCK YES. Go have a margarita Post Malone. Nothing but love from here. Congratulations. 2.6 million bucks for COVID-19 relief.”

Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, meanwhile, tweeted about the performance repeatedly, writing at various points, “Post Malone and crew are killing it!” and "I don't think these fellows can play any better. They are on fire!"