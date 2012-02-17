Primal Rock Rebellion Post Clips of Entire New Album

Primal Rock Rebellion have posted samples of their entire debut album, Awoken Broken, online. Listen below.

The band -- which consists of Iron Maiden guitarist and Sikth vocalist Mikee Goodman -- will release Awoken Broken on April 17 via Spinefarm Records.

"It was great working at my own pace and in my own studio with no time constraints," said Adrian Smith on his new project. "I think during the making of this album I went around the world twice with Maiden, working on the project in between. In the process, it allowed for a bit more of an experimental approach."

Watch the video for the album's first single, "No Place Like Home," here.

Awoken Broken - A Preview by PrimalRockRebellion