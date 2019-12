Primal Rock Rebellion -- the new project featuring Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith and Sikth vocalist Mikee Goodman -- have just released their first music video for a track titled "No Place Like Home." The video can be seen below.

"No Place Like Home" will of course appear on the band's upcoming debut album, Awoken Broken, which is due out on February 27.

The duo debuted another song earlier this month titled "I See Lights," which you can listen to here.