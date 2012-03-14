Primus Announce Spring Tour and Limited-Edition 10-Inch Live Single

Primus have announced a spring tour in support of their 2011 album, Green Naugahyde. The tour, which will feature two full sets, begins May 3 in Columbia, Missouri, and wraps up June 24 in Modesto, California.

Primus will release a limited-edition 10-inch single featuring live versions of "Jilly's On Smack" and "Eyes of the Squirrel." The vinyl, which will be wrapped in a green naugahyde sleeve, will be available at indie record stores in late April. For more details, check out ATORecords.com.

Primus recently performed "Lee Van Cleef" and "Jerry Was A Racecar Driver" on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. The band also released a music video for "Tragedy's a' Comin'," which premiered on IFC.com in a three-part series.

Green Naugahyde was produced and engineered by Les Claypool and features Claypool, Larry LaLonde and Jay Lane. For more about Primus, visit their official website.

Primus 2012 Tour Dates:

5/03 - Blue Note - Columbia, MO %

5/05 - Sugar Mill - New Orleans, LA %

5/06 - Beale Street - Memphis, TN %

5/19 - Paramount - Huntington, NY %

5/20 - Landmark Theater - Syracuse, NY %

5/22 - AE Pavilion - Pittsburgh, PA ^

5/23 - LC Pavilion - Columbus, OH ^

5/25 - Summer Camp Festival - Chillicothe, IL %

5/26 - Harmony Park - Geneva, MN %

5/27 - Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI %

5/29 - Ryman Theater - Nashville, TN %

5/30 - Brady Theater - Tulsa, OK %

6/01 - Gilloiz Theater - Springfield, MO %

6/02 - Wakarusa Festival - Ozark, AR %

6/03 - Houston Press Festival - Houston, TX %

6/05 - Kiva Auditorium - Albuquerque, NM %

6/06 - Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park - Flagstaff, AZ %

6/08 - The Greek - Los Angeles, CA #

6/11 - Brit Pavilion - Jacksonville, OR %

6/12 - Cuthbert Amp - Eugene, OR %

6/14 - Marymoor Park - Redmond, WA %

6/15 - Orpheum Theater - Vancouver, BC %

6/16 - Fox Theater - Spokane, WA %

6/17 - Big Sky Brewery - Missoula, MT %

6/22 - The Joint - Las Vegas, NV #

6/23 - Santa Cruz Auditorium - Santa Cruz, CA #

6/24 - Civic Center Plaza - Modesto, CA %

% An Evening With Primus

^ with Gogol Bordello

# with Fishbone