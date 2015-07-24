Prince Announces 'The Hit & Run Album,' Streams "Hardrocklover"

Prince's band, 3rd Eye Girl, revealed today in a BBC Radio 6 Music interview that the always-prolific rock legend will release a new studio album later this year.

The release, which will be called The Hit & Run Album, features "Hardrocklover," a track Prince shared on his Soundcloud account earlier this month, plus deep cut "1,000 Hugs and Kisses" and a new version of "This Could Be Us," which is originally from last year's Art Official Age. You can hear "Hardrocklover" below.

"Super-hardcore Prince fans know every song he's ever recorded; we refer to them as 'The Purple Collective' or 'The Purple Army'," 3rdEyeGirl told BBC Radio 6 Music.

"This album is absolutely for them, because it's super funky. It's weird, there's a lot of experimental sound. It's just hit after hit and definitely caters to those fans who just love to hear what Prince has to say, rather than wanting to always hear that classic Purple Rain Prince sound."