Prized guitars from Albert King, Bob Marley and Jimi Hendrix go under the hammer

Guitars from Jimi Hendrix, Albert King and Bob Marley are set to go under the hammer as they headline the forthcoming Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ’N’ Roll auction from Julien’s Auctions.
In particular, Albert King’s 1967 Gibson Flying V is notable for being the first of the blues legend’s guitars to ever go to auction.
It was his main guitar for studio and live performances between 1967 and 1972, and used on Born Under a Bad Sign, and I’ll Play the Blues For You.
The V is signed “Love / you / Albert King” and was given to King by Gibson to replace his original Flying V, named ‘Lucy’, which went missing.
It’s expected to sell for $300,000-$500,000.
Also going under the hammer for the first time is one of Bob Marley’s guitars, a 1975 Ovation 1612-4 Custom Balladeer acoustic-electric.
It features a natural spruce top and shallow back and ebony fingerboard, and is estimated to fetch between $80,000 and $100,000.
Two Jimi Hendrix guitars are up for sale, the first of which is a left-handed 1969 Olympic White Fender Stratocaster, kept and played by the guitar hero when he was in New York. It’s expected to sell for $300,000-$500,000.
The other is a 1960s WM. C. Stahl Style 8 acoustic made by the Larson Brothers, and owned and played by Hendrix.
It features a spruce top, Brazilian rosewood back and sides, and mahogany neck with ebony fingerboard, and comes with a copy of Life Magazine that features a photo of Hendrix with the guitar in question, as well as a handwritten letter from Experience bassist Noel Redding vouching for its authenticity.
Its estimated sale price is $200,000-$500,000.
Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ’N’ Roll is scheduled to take place on December 1 and 2. For more information, head over to Julien’s Auctions.