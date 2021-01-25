ProCo set to announce the Lil' Rat, a micro-sized version of the Rat 2

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

ProCo are set to introduce an all-new, compact addition to the revered lineup of Rat effects pedals – the Lil' Rat.

Famed for its versatile blends of overdrive, distortion and fuzz, and its tonal flexibility thanks to its distortion, filter and volume controls, the Rat is a heavyweight in the distortion pedal industry.

Now, ProCo is set announce the arrival of the Lil' Rat – a miniature version of the legendary pedal that promises equally big tones while taking up minimal real estate on your pedalboard.

The two-inch-wide pedal is less than half the size of the Rat 2, yet features the same circuit and components that were used on its big brother. The result? A micro-sized Rat pedal that delivers "identical results in tone, attack and sustain".

Sound too good to be true? Check out the demo video below and see for yourself.

There is yet to be any official word on price or a release date from ProCo, so we will keep you updated when these are released.