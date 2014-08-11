Professionally Shot Film of Megadeth's Full Bloodstock Open Air Performance — Watch

Professionally filmed footage of Megadeth's full August 10 performance at the Bloodstock Open Air festival at Catton Hall, Walton-On-Trent, West Midlands, United Kingdom has been released. Check it out below!

The band's setlist was:

01. Hangar 18

02. Wake Up Dead

03. In My Darkest Hour

04. Skin O' My Teeth

05. Sweating Bullets

06. Tornado Of Souls

07. Poison Was The Cure

08. She-Wolf

09. Trust

10. A Tout Le Monde

11. Public Enemy No. 1

12. Kingmaker

13. Symphony Of Destruction

14. Peace Sells

Encore:

15. Cold Sweat

16. Holy Wars... The Punishment Due

Here's the full performance: