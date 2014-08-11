Professionally Shot Film of Megadeth's Full Bloodstock Open Air Performance — Watch

Professionally filmed footage of Megadeth's full August 10 performance at the Bloodstock Open Air festival at Catton Hall, Walton-On-Trent, West Midlands, United Kingdom has been released. Check it out below!
- The band's setlist was:
- 01. Hangar 18
- 02. Wake Up Dead
- 03. In My Darkest Hour
- 04. Skin O' My Teeth
- 05. Sweating Bullets
- 06. Tornado Of Souls
- 07. Poison Was The Cure
- 08. She-Wolf
- 09. Trust
- 10. A Tout Le Monde
- 11. Public Enemy No. 1
- 12. Kingmaker
- 13. Symphony Of Destruction
- 14. Peace Sells
Encore:
15. Cold Sweat
16. Holy Wars... The Punishment Due
Here's the full performance: