Professionally Shot Film of Megadeth's Full Bloodstock Open Air Performance — Watch

By

Professionally filmed footage of Megadeth's full August 10 performance at the Bloodstock Open Air festival at Catton Hall, Walton-On-Trent, West Midlands, United Kingdom has been released. Check it out below!

  • The band's setlist was:
  • 01. Hangar 18
  • 02. Wake Up Dead
  • 03. In My Darkest Hour
  • 04. Skin O' My Teeth
  • 05. Sweating Bullets
  • 06. Tornado Of Souls
  • 07. Poison Was The Cure
  • 08. She-Wolf
  • 09. Trust
  • 10. A Tout Le Monde
  • 11. Public Enemy No. 1
  • 12. Kingmaker
  • 13. Symphony Of Destruction
  • 14. Peace Sells

Encore:
15. Cold Sweat
16. Holy Wars... The Punishment Due

Here's the full performance: