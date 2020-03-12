PRS cancels Experience PRS 2020 guitar festival due to coronavirus fears

PRS has announced that it has cancelled its Experience PRS 2020 event in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Scheduled to take place over two days in May at the electric guitar maker’s factory in Stevensville, Maryland, the event was billed as a celebration of the company’s 35th anniversary and was expected to attract close to 3,500 attendees.

The news follows the cancellation or postponement of numerous other high-profile music gatherings, including SXSW and the Coachella festival.

In a statement, PRS said, “The health and safety of our employees, guests, artists, dealers, distributors, and partners is our primary concern. Experience PRS is attended by our friends and customers from all over the world, and evolving international travel restrictions have also made this the responsible decision.

“At this time, we do not have an alternative date for the next Experience PRS event. We will be discussing that over the coming months and will communicate about any future events as soon as possible. We do have some exciting gear announcements planned in coordination with this event, and we continue to look forward to sharing those with you in the coming months.”

For more information and updates, head to Experience PRS.