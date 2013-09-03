PRS Guitars Announces Its Top 10 Most Popular Guitar Finishes of the Year

PRS Guitars has released its take on this year’s top 10 most popular electric guitar finishes.

At the top of the list for 2013 is Tobacco Sunburst (pictured).

This is the second year in a row that black-finished guitars failed to take the crown. Last year, Faded Blue Burst was the hottest finish for PRS.

This year, for PRS's Maryland-made and SE guitars, it is all about vibrant translucent stains that make the figured and curly maple woods of the guitars really stand out.

“Guitarists are gravitating to new colors that look great on stage and off,” says Paul Reed Smith, PRS Guitar’s managing general partner and working founder.

Major recording artists and PRS signature artists including Mark Tremonti of Alter Bridge, Neal Schon of Journey and Carlos Santana gravitated toward vintage translucent burst finishes. Next year? Who knows! Stay tuned!

TOP 10 ELECTRIC GUITAR FINISHES OF THE YEAR

01. Tobacco Sunburst

02. Black

03. Whale Blue

04. Santana Yellow

05. Scarlet Red

06. Orange

07. Grey Black

08. Vintage Cherry

09. Blue Matteo

10. Vintage Sunburst

For more about PRS Guitars, visit prsguitars.com.