PRS teams up with Joe Walsh for new signature Limited Edition McCarty 594 Singlecut guitar

PRS has teamed up with Eagles legend Joe Walsh for a new signature electric guitar, the McCarty 594 Singlecut Joe Walsh Limited Edition.

Limited to just 200 pieces worldwide, this luxurious solidbody features a bound, 24.594” scale length mahogany neck and a Brazilian rosewood fretboard with 22 stainless steel frets and PRS's signature bird inlays.

Sonically, Walsh's new signature PRS is fitted with a pair of PRS 58/15 LT+ pickups – which aim between them to offer both powerful humbucking tones and sweeter single-coil sounds – controlled by two volume and two tone controls with push/pull coil taps, and a three-way switch.

Unique visual appointments on the guitar, meanwhile, include Paul Reed Smith’s handwritten signature on the front of the headstock, and Walsh’s signature on the backplate.

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

“I don’t like new guitars, but out of the box this is absolutely perfect," Walsh said of his new signature model in a press release. "All the stuff on a new guitar that I always have to try to fix, is already done here. Out of the box. Thank you, Paul.”

"Joe's endorsement of the McCarty 594 Singlecut Joe Walsh Limited Edition means the world to me," added Smith. "We work very hard to keep pushing the guitar-making craft forward without losing sight of its rich history.

"The McCarty models have always embodied that balance, and to have a player like Joe Walsh say we’ve nailed it is heartwarming.”

We've yet to ascertain the price of the McCarty 594 Singlecut Joe Walsh Limited Edition, but, given its limited-edition nature and special appointments, it's pretty safe to say it won't be in the budget electric guitar range.

For more on the guitar, stop by PRS.