Public Image Ltd Announce Fall North American Headlining Tour

British post-punk legends Public Image Ltd have announced a North American headlining tour. It kicks off October 3 in Orlando, Florida, and finishes at the Fun Fun Fun Fest in Austin on November 3.

Stops include New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom (October 13), Montreal’s Club Soda (October 16), San Francisco’s Regency Ballroom (October 25) and Los Angeles’ Club NOKIA (October 28).

The band are touring in support of their first release in 20 years, This Is PiL, which came out in May on their own label, Pil Official. Tickets go on sale August 3 and 4 on their official website.

The current PiL lineup is John Lydon (vocals), Lu Edmonds (guitar), Scott Firth (bass) and Bruce Smith (drums).

North American Tour 2012

October

Orlando, FL, Firestone Live, USA, October 3rd 2012

Miami, FL, Grand Central, USA, October 5th 2012

Ybor City, FL, Cuban Club, USA, October 6th 2012

Washington, DC, 9:30 Club, USA, October 8th 2012

Brooklyn, NY, Music Hall of Williamsburg, USA, October 9th 2012

Philadelphia, PA, Electric Factory, USA, October 11th 2012

Clifton Park, NY, Upstate Concert Hall, USA, October 12th 2012

New York, NY, Hammerstein Ballroom, USA, October 13th 2012

Boston, MA, Royale Boston, USA, October 15th 2012

Montreal, QC, The Corona, Canada, October 16th 2012

Toronto, ON, The Opera House, Canada, October 18th 2012

Detroit, MI, Royal Oak Music Theatre, USA, October 19th 2012

Chicago, IL, House of Blues, USA, October 21st 2012

Minneapolis, MN, Mill City Nights, USA, October 22nd 2012

San Francisco, CA, Regency Ballroom, USA, October 25th 2012

Los Angeles, CA, Club NOKIA, USA, October 28th 2012

November

Dallas, TX, Granada Theater, USA, November 1st 2012

FunFunFun Festival, Austin, Texas, USA, November 3rd 2012