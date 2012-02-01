Puscifer Debut "Telling Ghosts" Music Video Featuring A Perfect Circle Members

Maynard James Keenan's side project, Puscifer, isn't exactly guitar heavy, but given that he's the lead singer of two of rock's biggest bands -- Tool and A Perfect Circle -- and generally makes great music videos, we're bringing you Puscifer's new video for their track "Telling Ghosts." Enjoy below.

"Telling Ghosts" comes from Puscifer's latest album, Conditions of My Parole. If you pay close attention to the video, you'll notice A Perfect Circle bassist Matt McJunkins along with touring drummer Jeff Friedl.

While details around Tool's impending new album are vague at best, we know the band are at the very least writing new material and are on a brief winter tour.