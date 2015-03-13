Qello Announces The Doors Digital Festival

On February 20, Qello Concerts launched The Doors Digital Festival, an eight-week program during which Qello Concerts will unlock one classic Doors concert film for free every week.

The current film, as of Friday, March 13, is No One Here Gets Out Alive: A Tribute to Jim Morrison. A new film will be released every Friday during the festival, which runs through April 17.

The films will be unlocked for 48 hours, after which they will be available only to Qello Concerts subscribers.

The Doors Digital Festival can be streamed via the Qello Concerts app on all digital devices where Qello Concerts is available, including Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, iPhone, iPad, Android devices, Chromecast, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Kindle Fire and Windows Mobile and via the Qello website.

This "digital festival" is also the first-ever QelloCast-powered program. QelloCast is the immersive white label solution for artists, brands and all content holders to stream and distribute premium video content to music fans worldwide.

With QelloCast, fans of the Doors will get access to a comprehensive the Doors curated experience that will include full-length concerts, documentaries, rare interviews, the Doors' themed collections and more.

For more information, visit qello.com.