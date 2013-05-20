Queens of the Stone Age Premiere Music Video for "My God Is the Sun"

Queens of the Stone Age have released another new music video for a track off their upcoming album, ... Like Clockwork.

This time, it's for a song called "My God Is the Sun," which starts off like a kick-ass modern surf-rock song (in case any surf bands out there are looking for new ideas).

The video, which you can watch below, continues the storyline from the band's previously released videos for "I Appear Missing," "Kalopsia," "Keep Your Eyes Peeled" and "If I Had a Tail."

If all the recent QOTSA videos and song premieres aren't quite enough for you, head over to the band's new website, Likeclockwork.tv, which offers fans creepy phone calls as part of the promotion for the new album.

Stay tuned for more new-album previews from Queens of the Stone Age. Apparently, they can — and do — strike at any moment!