Queens of the Stone Age Release More Clues About New Album

Since December, Queens Of The Stone Age have been sending cryptic letters — actual snail mail — to UK-based music magazines.

The first one was published in Mojo, with subsequent letters appearing last month in NME and Uncut.

The band have now sent a fourth letter, this time to Kerrang!, that — arguably — provides clues about their upcoming 2013 album.

Here's the full text of the latest missive:

"DEAR KERRANG,

...SOME THINGS YOU CAN'T FIX SO...

ON THIS RECORD WE CAME TO A REALIZATION: THE BESTTRICK OF ALL, IS NO TRICK AT ALL

THE SONGS ARE A REAL TIME DOCUMENT OF THE MANIC UPS AND DOWNS OF THE LAST YEAR. IT CAN'T ALWAYS RUN LIKE CLOCKWORK. SO RATHER THAN CONTROL THE DIRECTION OF THE RECORDINGS, WE DECIDED TO RIDE SHOTGUN ON OUR EMOTIONAL BANDWAGON. WE EMBRACED OUR EVIL, HELD THE HORRIBLE, LICKED THE LUNACY AND BLEW THE BEAUTIFUL. AS A RESULT, WE'RE ON CLOUD 9.

I CAN'T WRITE ANYMORE CAUSE MY PHONE'S DYING,

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE"

The "cloud 9" reference is one of several number references to appear in the four letters; the letters mentioned are usually six or nine, which has led some to think the album will be released June 9. Or September 6 ...

Musicians who might be involved with the new QOTSA album include Mark Lanegan, Nick Oliveri, Dave Grohl, Elton John, Trent Reznor and Jake Shears.

Check out the actual letter (complete with odd artwork) sent to NME last month right here and the new letter, which was sent to Kerrang!, at this location.

