Queens of the Stone Age Release Music Video for "I Appear Missing"

On May 6, Queens of the Stone posted a new animated music video for "I Appear Missing," a track off their upcoming album, ...Like Clockwork. The album will be released June 4 via Matador Records.

Although the video is three minutes long, the album version of "I Appear Missing" should be a full six minutes, Billboard reports. And if the drumming sounds somewhat familiar, that's because Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl is behind the kit.

If the new video isn't eerie enough for you, head over to the band's new website, Likeclockwork.tv, which offers fans creepy phone calls as part of the promotion for the new album.