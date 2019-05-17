Raconteurs Share New Song, "Help Me Stranger"

The Raconteurs have shared a new single and video, “Help Me Stranger,” from their forthcoming album, Help Us Stranger. You can check out the clip, filmed last month in Kimitsu, Japan by director/visual effects specialist Yasuhiko Shimizu around the band’s recent Tokyo shows, above.

Help Us Stranger is due out June 21 via Third Man Records.

The band also recently announced an extensive run of North American headline tour dates. The new dates span from July to October and include previously-announced festival appearances at Woodstock 50 and Railbird.

For tickets and more information on all tour dates, head over to TheRaconteurs.com.