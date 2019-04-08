The Raconteurs Announce North American Tour

The Raconteurs, featuring Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler, have announced an extensive run of North American headline tour dates. The new dates span from July to October and include previously-announced festival appearances at Woodstock 50 and Railbird.

Tickets to the North American headline dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 12 at 10am local time.

You can check out all tour dates below.

For tickets and more information on all tour dates, head over to TheRaconteurs.com.

The Raconteurs 2019 World Tour

April 16: Powerstation – Auckland, New Zealand (SOLD OUT)

April 18: Regent Theatre – Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

April 20: Big Top Sydney – Sydney, Australia

April 22: Bluesfest Byron Bay – Byron Bay, Australia *

April 24: Akasaka Blitz – Tokyo, Japan

April 25: Akasaka Blitz – Tokyo, Japan

May 25: All Points East – London, UK *

May 26: L’Olympia – Paris, France (SOLD OUT)

May 27: Cirque Royal – Brussels, Belgium (SOLD OUT)

May 28: E-Werk – Köln, Germany

May 30: Verti Music Hall – Berlin, Germany

May 31: Heartland Festival – Kværndrup, Denmark *

June 1: Orange Warsaw Festival – Warsaw, Poland *

June 2: Best Kept Secret Festival – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands *

July 12: Masonic Temple Theatre – Detroit, MI

July 14: Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

July 15: Armory – Minneapolis, MN

July 18: WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center – Seattle, WA

July 19: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC

July 21: Edgefield – Troutdale, OR

July 23: Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

July 26: Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

July 27: Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA

July 28: Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA

August 10: Railbird Festival – Lexington, KY *

August 11: Knoxville Civic Auditorium – Knoxville, TN

August 12: Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN

August 13: Stage AE (Indoors) – Pittsburgh, PA

August 15: Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH

August 16: Woodstock 50 – Watkins Glen, NY *

August 17: The Anthem – Washington, DC

August 18: The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC

August 20: Township Auditorium – Columbia, SC

August 21: Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

August 22: Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

August 29: Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

August 30: Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

September 3: Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC

September 6: Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

September 7: Kings Theatre – Brooklyn, NY

September 9: House of Blues – Boston, MA

September 12: Sony Centre for the Performing Arts – Toronto, ON

September 13: Express Live! Indoor Pavilion – Columbus, OH

October 12: The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

October 13: Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

October 14: Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

October 17: Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland – Kansas City, MO

October 18: The Pageant – St. Louis, MO

* denotes festival performance