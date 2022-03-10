Rammstein announce new album, Zeit, share cinematic title track

German metal juggernauts Rammstein have announced their eighth studio album, Zeit, kicking things off with its grandiose, cinematic title track.

Recorded at La Fabrique Studios in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France with the assistance of Berlin-based producer Olsen Involtini, the album arrives April 29, nearly three years after the band's previous untitled full-length.

The album's title track is markedly softer than much of Rammstein's back catalogue, with Till Lindemann's unmistakable baritone vocals sitting atop a haunting piano line. That is until guitarists Richard Kruspe and Paul Landers enter the fray later on with a series of powerchord stabs and unbridled alternate-picking riffs. Listen below.

As the band explain, Zeit deals with “transience, our mortality and the precious, fleeting happiness of the perfect moment”.

Two alternate versions of the track have also been released: a meditative, atmospheric neoclassical arrangement by Grammy-nominated Icelandic multi-instrumentalist Ólafur Arnalds, and a remix by electro producer Robot Koch.

Last month, it was reported that the release of Zeit had been held up by a paper shortage.

“They need to be able to send out a large number of CDs and records, i.e. lots of booklets and covers, worldwide at one go. And that's probably not feasible right now,” explained Rammstein collaborator Sven Helbig.

But Zeit is officially on its way, and you can preorder your copy now at Rammstein's official website.

Available formats include standard CD with 20-page booklet, special edition CD in a 6-panel Digipak with a 56-page booklet including a slipcase, and a double vinyl LP with a 20-page large-format booklet, in addition to digital streaming services.