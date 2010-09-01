Rare Footage of Death Posted Online

A brand new video clip of Death’s Chuck Schuldiner during a promotional trip in Europe in 1991 has just surfaced (see above). The clip was shot and edited by Death manager Eric Greif, who was with Schuldiner during the trip. The three-minute video shows highlights from the cross-country trip, culminating with Schuldiner’s interview for MTV’s Headbanger’s Ball at the MTV studios in London.

Death has recently seen the bulk of its' back catalog made available for the first time digitally. The legendary albums Scream Bloody Gore, Leprosy, Spiritual Healing, Human, Individual Thought Patterns, and The Sound Of Perseverance are available now at this location.

Relapse is set to release an expanded version of the classic debut album, The Fragile Art Of Existence, from Chuck Schuldiner’s progressive heavy metal band Control Denied this October. The expanded version of The Fragile Art of Existence will include bonus tracks, extra band photography, expanded art and packaging and more. Full details on this release will be announced shortly.

A range of officially-licensed Death, Control Denied, and Mantas merchandise has also been issued here. Many classic album art designs will follow in the coming months, making some highly sought-after designs available officially for the first time in years. Stay tuned to EmptyWords.org, the official Death/Control Denied/Chuck Schuldiner website, and Relapse.com for more information.