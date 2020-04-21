Recording King’s Tonewood Reserve acoustics promise 000-style looks and playability at a super-nice price

Recording King has introduced two new traditional 000-style acoustic guitars, the RO-328 and the RO-318.

The new model sports an aged Adirondack spruce top from the company’s tonewood reserves, as well as solid rosewood back and sides (solid mahogany on the RO-318 000), mahogany neck and rosewood fingerboard.

There’s also Grover open-gear butterbean tuners, a bone nut and a rosewood belly bridge.

Aesthetic touches include a vintage-style tortoise pickguard, triple ring rosette and herringbone body purfling.

Image 1 of 2 RO-318 (Image credit: Recording King ) Image 2 of 2 RO-328 (Image credit: Recording King )

The RO-328 is available for $749.99, with the RO-318 offered for $599.99.

For more information, head to Recording King.