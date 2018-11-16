Red Dragon Cartel Share Official "Bitter" Video

Red Dragon Cartel have shared the official video for "Bitter," from their recently-released sophomore album, Patina.

In support of the album, the band will be hitting the road early next year for a full U.S. tour. The outing kicks off February 23 in Reno, NV and is scheduled to wrap up April 2 in Queens, NY. A complete list of dates can be found below.

For more information, head over to reddragoncartel.com.

Red Dragon Cartel 2019 tour dates:

2/23: Reno, NV @ Golden Nugget Casino

2/24: Agoura Hills, CA @ The Canyon Club

2/26: San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

2/28: Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky

3/1: Santa Ana, CA @ Malones

3/2: Las Vegas, NV @ Vamp’d

3/3: Tempe, AZ @ Marquee

3/5: Denver, CO @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/7: Dallas, TX @ Trees

3/8: San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

3/9: Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

3/11: Nashville, TN @ The Basement

3/13: Joliet, IL @ The Forge

3/14: Ft. Wayne, IN @ Pierre’s

3/15: Detroit, MI @ Token Lounge

3/16: Toronto, ON @ The Rockpile

3/18: Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

3/21: Buford, GA @ 37 Main

3/22: Greenville, SC @ Firmament

3/23: Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theater

3/25: Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

3/26: New York, NY @ Iridium

3/27: Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

3/29: Teaneck, NJ @ Debonair Music Hall

3/30: Patchogue, NY @ 89 North

3/31: New Bedford, MA @ The Vault at Greasy Luck

4/2: Queens, NY @ Blackthorn 51