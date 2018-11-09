Red Dragon Cartel Unveil New Album, 'Patina'

Today, Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel released their new studio album Patina via Frontiers Music Srl. In support of the release, the band will be hitting the road early next year for a full U.S. tour. The outing kicks off February 23 in Reno, NV and is scheduled to wrap up April 2 in Queens, NY. A complete list of dates can be found below, along with the music video for "Havana."

Patina is a definitive statement of Lee's incredible guitar skills, with monster production from bassist/producer Anthony Esposito and a hard-hitting mix courtesy of Max Norman—a relationship Lee has held since his days with Ozzy Osbourne.

You can order Patina on CD/LP/digital and stream the album here. Additionally, U.S. fans can get an exclusive 180g, green vinyl from F.Y.E. stores or online here. This pressing is strictly limited to 250 copies and will not be repressed.

For more information, head over to reddragoncartel.com.

Red Dragon Cartel 2019 Tour Dates:

2/23: Reno, NV @ Golden Nugget Casino

2/24: Agoura Hills, CA @ The Canyon Club

2/26: San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

2/28: Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky

3/1: Santa Ana, CA @ Malones

3/2: Las Vegas, NV @ Vamp’d

3/3: Tempe, AZ @ Marquee

3/5: Denver, CO @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/7: Dallas, TX @ Trees

3/8: San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

3/9: Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

3/11: Nashville, TN @ The Basement

3/13: Joliet, IL @ The Forge

3/14: Ft. Wayne, IN @ Pierre’s

3/15: Detroit, MI @ Token Lounge

3/16: Toronto, ON @ The Rockpile

3/18: Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

3/21: Buford, GA @ 37 Main

3/22: Greenville, SC @ Firmament

3/23: Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theater

3/25: Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

3/26: New York, NY @ Iridium

3/27: Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

3/29: Teaneck, NJ @ Debonair Music Hall

3/30: Patchogue, NY @ 89 North

3/31: New Bedford, MA @ The Vault at Greasy Luck

4/2: Queens, NY @ Blackthorn 51