Red Fang Premiere Music Video for "Hank Is Dead"

Portland's Red Fang have just debuted a new music video for their song "Hank Is Dead." You can check out the video, which was directed by Whitey McConnaughy, below.

"Another great concept from the brilliant mind of Whitey McConnaughy," said drummer John Sherman. "This one came together super quick with the help of some insane Portland locals and their sick air guitar skills. We basically just threw a big party and had a blast while a bunch of cameras ran. That is my shower Aaron and Bryan and Bobcat are in at the intro, by the way. It still has a weird ring around it..."

"Hank Is Dead" is taken from the band's latest album, last year's Murder the Mountains.