Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Track Listing for 'I'm With You'

As previously reported, multi-platinum rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers will be releasing their 10th studio album, I'm With You on Aug. 30. The band have now released the official track listing of the album, which can be found below.

I'm With You was produced by Rick Rubin, who has produced the band's previous five albums, 2006's Stadium Arcadium, 2002's By The Way, 1999's Californication, 1995's One Hot Minute and 1991's Blood Sugar Sex Magik. The album was mixed by Andrew Scheps and Greg Fidelman.

I'm With You is the band's first new album since the two-set Stadium Arcadium and the first without long-time guitarist John Frusciante. Frusciante parted ways with the band in 2009 on amicable terms and was replaced by former Ataxia band-mate and Chili Peppers touring guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.

I'm With You track listing: